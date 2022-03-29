EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.
EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
