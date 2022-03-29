EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

