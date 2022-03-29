Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.