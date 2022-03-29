Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the February 28th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.41.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. 1,818,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

