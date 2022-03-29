Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of EGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,214. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

