Electroneum (ETN) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $104.76 million and $285,898.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,277,949 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.