Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. 1,492,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177,391 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.