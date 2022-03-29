Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.04% of Electronic Arts worth $386,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,690. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

