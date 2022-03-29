Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $123,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,848 shares of company stock worth $186,293,937. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.68. 58,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average is $252.48. The stock has a market cap of $274.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

