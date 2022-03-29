Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 2.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

