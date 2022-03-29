Elizabeth Dixon Buys 5,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,648.94).

Tristel stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.13). 97,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,630. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.66 million and a PE ratio of -230.77. Tristel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is -5.04%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

