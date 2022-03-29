Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 751,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.09 and had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

