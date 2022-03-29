ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.49).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded up €0.17 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €8.55 ($9.40). 105,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €7.05 ($7.74) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($19.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.