Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ELTK opened at $4.16 on Friday. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

