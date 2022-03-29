Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 4,586,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,062% from the average daily volume of 145,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38.
About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Capital (EMGC)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.