Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 5.3% This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $4.10 million and $29,116.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

