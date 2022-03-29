Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.03

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 14739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,021 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

