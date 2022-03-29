enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Announces Earnings Results

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. enVVeno Medical has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

