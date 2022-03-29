Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Hits $127.60 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $127.60 million and $6.89 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $60.96 or 0.00128227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,293 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

