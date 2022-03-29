Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $730.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

