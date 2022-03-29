Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.06. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

