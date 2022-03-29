Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.62 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

