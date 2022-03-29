Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Worthington Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Worthington Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

WOR opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

