Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 4.6%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.28. 2,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

