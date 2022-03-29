Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.