Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE:ESS opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.82. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

