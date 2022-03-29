Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $138.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,388,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

