Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.58 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

