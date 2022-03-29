Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

