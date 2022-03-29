EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

