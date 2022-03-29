EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Update

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 859,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EVO Payments by 37.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $14,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

