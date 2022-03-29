Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Exelixis worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

