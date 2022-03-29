Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at Chardan Capital

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $0.40 to $0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Exicure alerts:

Shares of Exicure stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 76,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Exicure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 42.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exicure by 1,522.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 427,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.