Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target Lowered to $0.25 at Chardan Capital

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $0.40 to $0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Exicure stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 76,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Exicure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.50.
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
