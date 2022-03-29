Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. Experian has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

