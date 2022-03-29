Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXETF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.