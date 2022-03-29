Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,485,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,114,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

