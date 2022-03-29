Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of EYEN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

