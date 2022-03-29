Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to announce $24.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $24.20 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $98.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

FMAO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 58,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

