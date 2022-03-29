Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,354.29 ($30.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FEVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,250 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,857.50 ($24.33). 256,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,973.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,328.74. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

