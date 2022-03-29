FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($1.01). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FibroGen by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in FibroGen by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN remained flat at $$12.36 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.