Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

