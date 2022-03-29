Financial Analysis: Citizens (CIA) and The Competition

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Citizens to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Citizens alerts:

This table compares Citizens and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.09% 8.03% 0.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 610 2100 2297 84 2.36

Citizens currently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.80%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.80 Citizens Competitors $20.22 billion $1.69 billion 10.37

Citizens’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens peers beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.