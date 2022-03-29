Financial Analysis: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of PagSeguro Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 3.47 $216.08 million $0.66 30.99 Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.54 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -102.81

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 11.18% 14.79% 5.77% Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PagSeguro Digital and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 71.93%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $133.22, suggesting a potential upside of 62.19%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

