Findev Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. Findev has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Findev Company Profile
