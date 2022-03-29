First Bank to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

