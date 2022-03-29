First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 76,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.