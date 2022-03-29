First Merchants Corp Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.28. 24,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.62 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

