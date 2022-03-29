First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,783. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

