First Merchants Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

