First Merchants Corp Invests $224,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

NYSE MS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 304,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

