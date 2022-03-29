First Merchants Corp Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.67. 148,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

